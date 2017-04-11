FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Migme is looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions
April 11, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Migme is looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Migme Ltd

* It is currently looking to finalise a series of convertible note transactions prior to Monday 17 April 2017

* Committed to further reducing its operating cost profile and to delivering a substantially more focussed organisation.

* Funds raised will be utilised to pay existing creditors and maintain a level of operations to ultimately enable achievement of cash flow positive operations in 2017

* Recapitalisation may include sale of underlying business and/or migration of company to an overseas exchange

* Company is advancing negotiations in relation to a proposed refinancing and recapitalisation of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

