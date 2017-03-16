FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 256.0 mln
March 16, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 256.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG:

* In FY overall, group achieved annual net sales of 256.0 million Swiss francs ($256.28 million)(previous year: 228.6 million, +12%), order intake of 243.6 million francs

* FY EBIT of 4.1 million Swiss francs(previous year: 2.5 million frans, +64%).

* Board of directors will be proposing to annual general meeting a distribution from reserves from capital contributions of 0.05 francs per share (prior year: chf 0.05 per share)

* Mikron group is anticipating modest sales growth in 2017.

* Group is expecting a slight improvement in EBIT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

