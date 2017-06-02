FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says Malterdingen Ferromatik manufacturing ops to be active longer than anticipated
June 2, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says Malterdingen Ferromatik manufacturing ops to be active longer than anticipated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* To continue making Ferromatik injection molding machines at Malterdigen, Germany facility longer than originally estimated​

* Now anticipates production to continue at Malterdingen facility until end of 2019

* Milacron credits need to remain operational in Malterdingen to a full European order book to Q1 2018​

* Reached an agreement with Workers Council to amend agreements, in some cases to bring staff back that had been let go

* Still plans to transfer manufacturing operations to new facilities in Czech Republic but reiterates "commitment" to Malterdingen, Germany

* Cube molds, PET, co-injection systems, automation/robotics systems will be going through Malterdingen for testing, customization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

