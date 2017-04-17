FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit entered agreement to sell 2 properties for CAD $14.25 mln - SEC Filing
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit entered agreement to sell 2 properties for CAD $14.25 mln - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing

* Agreement to sell two properties located in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada for CAD $14.25 million - SEC Filing

* Closing of the agreement's transaction is expected to provide co with net proceeds of approximately CAD $14.0 million

* Contract is subject to Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions entering agreement to lease properties to co for 15 years for about CAD $15 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pryWhQ) Further company coverage:

