4 months ago
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit to expand Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit to expand Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* Co's unit DME Company will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan

* Milacron plans to invest approximately $5 million and create up to 70 full-time jobs in Michigan

* Milacron plans to consolidate operations of its mold technology manufacturing and fabrication to its Greenville, MI location

* Expansion and investment announcement follows recent decision to close a DME facility in Youngwood, PA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

