BRIEF-Milan Station Holdings says Yiu Kwan Tat resignes as chairman

April 13 (Reuters) - Milan Station Holdings Ltd

* More Resignation Of Executive Directors And Changes Of Chairman Of The Nomination Committee And Member Of The Remuneration Committee

* Yiu Kwan Wai, Gary, an ED of company, has resigned as ED as he intends to concentrate his effort on business operation of group

* After his resignation Gary Yiu will remain as a director of certain subsidiaries of company

* Yiu Kwan Tat has resigned as an executive director, will also cease to be chairman of co