BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital agree to revised going private transaction

March 22 (Reuters) - Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital Group agree to revised going private transaction that will result in unitholders receiving US$16.25 per trust unit

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment - institutional unitholders representing about 16 pct of co's voting units committed to vote in favor of deal

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust- senior management agreed to certain financial concessions and commitments totaling more than $7 million