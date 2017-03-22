FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital agree to revised going private transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Milestone Apartments REIT and Starwood Capital Group agree to revised going private transaction that will result in unitholders receiving US$16.25 per trust unit

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment - institutional unitholders representing about 16 pct of co's voting units committed to vote in favor of deal

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust- senior management agreed to certain financial concessions and commitments totaling more than $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

