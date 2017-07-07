BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's contract sales up in June and H1, wins land auctions
* Says June contract sales totalled 38.1 billion yuan ($5.60 billion), up 41.3 percent y/y
July 7 Miliboo SA:
* GETS 0.9 MILLION EUROS LOAN FROM BPIFRANCE Source text: bit.ly/2uwOtNf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, July 7 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors said on Friday it has filed a second lawsuit seeking a general meeting of Akzo Nobel shareholders to vote on dismissing Chairman Antony Burgmans over his handling of a 26.3 billion-euro ($30 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. group PPG Industries.