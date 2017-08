April 19 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV:

* In Q1 2017 Milkiland’s EBITDA advanced by c.8 pct year on year to EUR 2.16 million ($2.32 million) according to the preliminary data

* EBITDA growth helped by development of the Russian segment of the group’s business Source text: bit.ly/2oKWk91

