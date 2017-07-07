July 7 Millenmin Ventures Inc:
* Says announces update to the proposed reverse takeover
transaction involving a private placement and acquisition of a
49% interest in a Cuban Golf Resort Development
* Says since announcing control placement, co has been
informed one of four investors would not be able to complete in
timely manner
* Says co intends to proceed with control placement with
BICL and remaining three investors
* Says control placement will be reduced by 4.5 million
common shares and by 74.6 million subscription receipts
* Says BICL agreed to extend term of its $125,000 loan to
co, to provide new $1.5 million loan facility to co
* Says on completion of control placement, BICL, other
investors to together hold about 61.8 percent of issued,
outstanding common shares
