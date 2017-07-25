FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with investment in Alt Tab Productions
July 25, 2017

BRIEF-Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with investment in Alt Tab Productions

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp

* Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with strategic investment in Alt Tab Productions, owner of OGaming.TV

* Announces investment in Alt Tab Productions, a Paris-based Esports company and owner of OGaming.TV

* Millennial Esports - to invest EUR 2.5 million in ordinary shares of Alt Tab at a pre-money valuation of EUR 4.0 million to be completed in 2 closings

* Millennial Esports - upon completion of investment, Millennial Esports will own 38.46 percent of Alt Tab shares on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

