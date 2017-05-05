BRIEF-Maruko says retirement of chairman
* Says Hidefumi Asakura will retire from chairman of the board on June 28
May 5 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc:
* Shaukat Aziz has been appointed senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says Hidefumi Asakura will retire from chairman of the board on June 28
DUBAI, May 22 Egypt's stock market fell sharply in early trade on Monday after an unexpected move by the central bank to raise key interest rates while in the Gulf Qatar outperformed an otherwise quiet market.
* Says it plans to take out interest-free loan of 85 million yuan from shareholder