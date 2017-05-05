BRIEF-Ford to conduct news conference
* Says will host a news conference at 9:45 A.M. EDT today at Ford world headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc:
* In constant currency, Q1 group revpar grew by 4.6% with increases in both occupancy and average room rate
* Qtrly profit before tax fell by £5m or 27.8% for period
* Group revenue improved during first three months of 2017, particularly in London and New Zealand
* Poor performance in US region especially New York, remains a concern.
* Addressing issues contributing to under-performance in US region
* Immediate focus is on US management structure, which is currently under review
* Q1 total revenue in reported currency grew 16.1 percent to £223m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 22 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd * Says board elects Sun Maojian as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHyMRH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 9.5 million rupees versus profit 3.9 million rupees year ago