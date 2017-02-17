FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne reports lower FY pretax profit of 108 mln stg
February 17, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne reports lower FY pretax profit of 108 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Final results

* Group REVPAR for 2016 increased by 6.6 pct to 76.71 stg (2015: 71.98 stg).

* In constant currency, REVPAR fell by 2.3 pct. For Q4 of 2016, REVPAR in constant currency fell marginally.

* Total revenue in reported currency for 2016 grew by 79 mln stg or 9.3 pct to 926 mln stg (2015: 847 mln stg). In constant currency, revenue was flat

* Hotel revenue in constant currency declined by 2.3 to 814 mln stg in 2016 as a result of lower contributions from group's hotels in New York and Singapore.

* Reported profit before tax for year decreased slightly by 0.9 pct to 108 mln stg (2015: 109 mln stg).

* Recommends a final ordinary dividend of 5.66p per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for year of 7.74p per share.

* In London, leisure business in q1 was impacted by Nov 2015 Paris terror attacks and in H2 trading was affected by reduced corporate business

* Is taking steps to increase revenue and profit across estate, particularly in New York and Singapore. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

