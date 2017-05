May 3 Miller Industries Inc

* Miller Industries reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 sales $148.9 million versus $148.8 million

* Miller Industries Inc - "our outlook for remainder of 2017 remains positive."

* Miller industries inc - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share