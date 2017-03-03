BRIEF-Millicom to combine operations in Ghana with and Airtel

March 3 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Says Millicom and Airtel sign agreement to combine operations in Ghana

* Says both companies to have equal ownership and governance rights in combined entity

* Says joint entity would be number 2 operator with nearly 10 million customers, including over 5.6 million data customers

* Says the transaction is subject to obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities in Ghana and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions