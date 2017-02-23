FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mimedx reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mimedx reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc

* Mimedx announces 2016 record results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $69.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $69.5 million to $72.5 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 30 to 36 percent

* Mimedx group inc sees adjusted EPS for 2017 to be in range of $0.31 to $0.33

* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to be in range of 21% to 23% of revenue

* Q1 revenue view $69.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $302.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimedx Group Inc - co authorized an additional increase of $10 million to share repurchase program, bringing total authorized to date to $86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

