Feb 22 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd:

* Says signs joint venture agreement

* JV deal with Katolec Corp, Japan, to make products including high end electronics like printed circuit boards and box build assemblies

* Says shareholding in the JV will be in the ratio of 51:49

* Says manufacturing base of JV will be at Pune