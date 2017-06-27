BRIEF-Rhythmone buys assets from Radiumone
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017
June 27 Mindteck (India) Ltd:
* Says got loa for design, development, operation of smart parking solution project in Bhopal on PPP model
* FY pretax profit 500,000 USD versus -1.5 million USD loss year ago