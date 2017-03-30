BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach FY group sales up at 139.8 mln euros

March 30 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* FY group sales rose by 2.6 million euros to 139.8 million euros ($150.06 million)

* Dividend increase to 0.31 euros per ordinary share and 0.39 euros per preference share for the 2016 financial year

* FY EBIT up at 4.6 million euros

* For current FY expects group sales slightly above the previous year's level and further improvement in EBIT and ebitda in the single-digit percentage range ($1 = 0.9316 euros)