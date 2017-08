BRIEF-Minerals Technologies names Castagna group president, performance materials & construction technologies

March 15 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc:

* Minerals Technologies - Gary Castagna named group president, performance materials & construction technologies

* Minerals Technologies Inc - reorganizes performance materials and construction technologies units into one operating segment

* Minerals Technologies Inc - D.J. Monagle, COO, specialty minerals and refractories, appointed group president, specialty minerals and refractories

* Minerals Technologies Inc - Jon Hastings, senior vice president, corporate development, selected to lead company's organizational structure in China