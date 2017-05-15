FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Minerva provides update on phase 3 design and development strategy for MIN-101
May 15, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Minerva provides update on phase 3 design and development strategy for MIN-101

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva provides update on phase 3 design and development strategy for MIN-101

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - in phase 4 development, company plans to conduct additional trials to expand profile of MIN-101

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc -co's next step is planned initiation of a pivotal phase 3 trial with MIN-101 in second half of 2017

* Minerva Neurosciences - plans for its phase 3 and phase 4 clinical development of MIN-101, a drug targeting negative symptoms in schizophrenia patients

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc says may conduct a trial in adolescents at high risk for schizophrenia who during prodromal phase manifest negative symptoms

* Minerva Neurosciences- plans to assess indications as expansion options for MIN-101 in development program beyond planned phase 3 study in schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

