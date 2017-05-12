BRIEF-Mingfa Group announces proposed issue of up to us$220 million 11.0% bonds due 2020

May 12 (Reuters) - Mingfa Group

* Proposed Issue Of Up To Us$220 Million 11.0% Bonds Due 2020 And Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.18 Of The Listing Rules

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* If placement takes place, estimated net proceeds from issue of bonds will amount to approximately us$216.7 million

* Co intends to use net proceeds to refinance certain existing indebtedness of group and for general corporate purposes