3 months ago
BRIEF-Mingyuan Medicare Development updates on legal proceedings
May 25, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mingyuan Medicare Development updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd

* Refers to plaintiff guangwei worldwide applying for a declaration that annual general meeting of co held on 20 may was invalid

* Court observed orders were self-executing in nature & in terms & no issue as to enforceability of such orders in hk

* On 22 may,deputy high court judge dismissed injunctions application and allowed strikeout application

* Costs of 2 applications be paid by guangwei to defendants

* Plaintiff also applied for a declaration that all directors of current board be restrained to act and exercise power as directors of co

* "Guangwei has time to lodge an appeal against decision and shall Guangwei do so" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

