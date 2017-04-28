BRIEF-Mint enters into debt restructuring agreement in principle

April 28 (Reuters) - Mint Corp:

* Mint enters into debt restructuring agreement in principle

* Mint - entered into non-binding term sheet with gravitas financial ,holders of substantially all series a debentures, all of series c debentures

* Mint Corp - term sheet provides for a restructuring of debt owing to senior debentureholders

* Mint Corp - mint has announced its inability to make payments on series a, series b and series c debentures

* Mint Corp - under term sheet, debt under series a and series c debentures owed to senior debentureholders is to be replaced by $20 million of debt

* Mint Corp - new debt is to mature on December 31, 2021 and bear interest at 10% per annum

* Mint Corp - senior debentureholders will also receive 17.3 million common shares of mint, 11.7 million common share purchase warrants of mint

* Mint Corp - senior debentureholders will also receive subscription receipts to acquire 16 million common shares of mint for no additional consideration

* Mint - each warrant to be exercisable after 2 years and on or before maturity date of new debt for 1 common share of mint at exercise price of $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: