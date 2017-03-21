FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Minth Group says fy profit attributable up 35.2 pct to rmb1.72 Bln
March 21, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Minth Group says fy profit attributable up 35.2 pct to rmb1.72 Bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Minth Group Ltd-

* Fy profit attributable to owners of company increased by approximately 35.2% to approximately rmb1,719.1 million

* Fy revenue increased by approximately 22.8% to approximately rmb9,400.0 million

* Proposed final dividend amounted to hkd0.680 per share

* "global automotive industry is expected to post a steady growth momentum in 2017"

* Looking ahead to global conventional automotive industry in 2017, Chinese market could maintain a relatively steady growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

