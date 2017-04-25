FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Mira Vii Acquisition Corp:

* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction

* Pursuant to agreement, co's unit will amalgamate with Goodfood to complete co's qualifying transaction

* Amalgamated corporation will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mira at time of completion of amalgamation

* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is intended that co will be known as "Goodfood Market Corp."

* Upon completion of transaction, anticipated that Jonathan Ferrari will be CEO, Chairman of "Goodfood Market Corp"

* Upon completion of transaction, Neil Cuggy will serve as CFO, COO, director of "Goodfood Market Corp"

* Upon deal completion, anticipated that 12.5 million of co's shares will be consolidated into 562,500 post-consolidation co's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.