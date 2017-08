June 5 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc:

* Miragen Therapeutics presents new data from phase 1 clinical trial evaluating MRG-106 in subjects with Mycosis Fungoides

* MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated to date

* Only one grade 3 adverse event, Pruritus (itchy skin), was considered potentially related to MRG-106 administration