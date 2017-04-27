April 27 Miragen Therapeutics Inc:

* Miragen Therapeutics presents interim results from mrg-201 phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating pharmacodynamic activity in human skin incisions

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc says mrg-201 has been generally well-tolerated in volunteers

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc says findings support further investigation of mrg-201 as a novel therapeutic for fibrotic diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: