BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Miragen Therapeutics Inc:
* Miragen Therapeutics presents interim results from mrg-201 phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating pharmacodynamic activity in human skin incisions
* Miragen Therapeutics Inc says mrg-201 has been generally well-tolerated in volunteers
* Miragen Therapeutics Inc says findings support further investigation of mrg-201 as a novel therapeutic for fibrotic diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)