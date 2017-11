Nov 15 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc

* Miragen Therapeutics says ‍on Nov 14, entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC Filing ​

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - upon entry into loan agreement, Silicon Valley Bank made available to co a $10.0 million growth capital term loan ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2htapn3) Further company coverage: