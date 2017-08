March 13 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly net sales increased 17.5% to $6.2 million compared to $5.3 million

* Says for q2 of fiscal year 2017 ended december 31, 2016, net sales were essentially flat at $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: