March 2 (Reuters) - Mission Ready Services Inc:

* Mission Ready continues reorganization

* Mission Ready Services Inc - Jeff Schwartz will become chief executive officer of company

* Mission Ready Services Inc - Rod Reum will resign from his current position of president and & chief executive officer

* Mission Ready Services Inc - Reum will remain on board of directors and will be available to assist Schwartz during transition period