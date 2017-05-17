FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers posts H1 pretax profit of 75 mln pounds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers posts H1 pretax profit of 75 mln pounds

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* H1 pretax profit 75 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.5 penceper share

* H1 like-for-like sales a up 1.6% at half year and up 1.9% a in first 33 weeks of year

* H1 adjusted operating profit of £149m b (H1 2016 £156m)

* Interim dividend of 2.5p (H1 2016 2.5p)

* H1 total revenue of £1,123m (H1 2016 £1,096m)

* Consumer confidence has remained fragile throughout 2016 and 2017, whilst spending remains in growth, albeit at a slowing rate

* H1 operating profit of £145m (H1 2016 £157m)

* There is clearly some caution over future demand

* In UK, have seen headline inflation figures start to rise recently and, more specifically, wholesale food inflation

* Cost outlook for year is unchanged from that set out in full-year results last November and continues to present a challenge

* Continue to monitor own prices carefully; have carried out some price adjustments, including both price increases and price reductions in local mkts

* Now not seeing same level of new openings as two years ago, but marketplace remains highly competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.