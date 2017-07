BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales up 3.1 pct year-to-date

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - TRADING SINCE HY HAS BEEN STRONG, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 2.6% OVER 10-WK PERIOD CONTINUING MOMENTUM REPORTED AT HY

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - TOTAL SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 3.1% IN YEAR-TO-DATE

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - OPENED 13 NEW SITES AND COMPLETED 224 CONVERSIONS AND REMODELS IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - INCREASED COST PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO MARGINS BEING LOWER THAN LAST YEAR

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - NOW REACHED AGREEMENT ON 2016 TRIENNIAL PENSIONS VALUATION WITH SCHEME TRUSTEES

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - ON PENSIONS: AGREED DEFICIT OF £451M AS AT 31 MARCH 2016 WILL BE FUNDED BY UNCHANGED LEVEL OF CASH CONTRIBUTIONS (OF £46M PA INDEXED) TO 2023

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - ON PENSIONS: IN 2024, ADDITIONAL PAYMENT OF £13M WILL BE MADE INTO ESCROW, SHOULD FURTHER FUNDING BE REQUIRED AT THAT TIME Source text: bit.ly/2v9Ouu1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)