April 27 Mitek Systems Inc-

* Mitek reports record revenue and profitability in second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 34 percent to $11.4 million