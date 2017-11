BRIEF-Mitel Networks earnings per share from continuing operations $0.16​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel reports September quarter results

* Mitel Networks Corp qtrly ‍reported adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.16​

* Mitel Networks Corp qtrly ‍reported basic loss per share from continuing operations $0.23​ in historical currency terms

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍sees Q4 non-GAAP revenues of $335 million to $360 million​

* Mitel Networks Corp - sees ‍Q4 non-GAAP gross margin between 56.5 pct to 58.5 pct​

* Mitel Networks Corp qtrly ‍GAAP revenues $241.5 million versus $234.5​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: