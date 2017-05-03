May 3 Mitel Networks Corp:
* Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings
per share
* Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent
* Says workforce reduction expected to generate an
annualized savings of approximately $30 million
* Says anticipate taking a charge in 2017 in range of $25
million to $35 million
* Says qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.09
* Sees GAAP revenues $230 million to $255 million for Q2
* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share - basic $0.16
* Sees GAAP gross margin 53.5% to 55.5% in Q2
* Sees non-GAAP net income 5.5% to 9.5% in Q2
* Qtrly revenues $223.1 million versus $ 233.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $220.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $244.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
