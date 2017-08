BRIEF-Mitel sees Q1 GAAP revenue of $210 mln-$230 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel reports december quarter results

* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million

* Qtrly gaap EPS - basic $0.11

* Qtrly gaap revenues $259.8 million versus $ 277.0 million

* Sees Q1 gaap revenue $210 million to $230 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap net income 2.0% to 5.0%

* Mitel networks corp - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $0.22