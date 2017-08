May 29 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA OBTAINS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR TIBELIA® IN FRANCE

* ‍FURTHER AGREEMENTS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES ANTICIPATED IN 2017​

* ‍GLOBAL MARKET FOR THE PRODUCT EUR 114.5 MILLION, EQUATING TO 299 MILLION TABLETS SOLD EACH YEAR​

* ‍FRENCH MARKET ALONE REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.3 MILLION IN ANNUAL SALES​ Source text: bit.ly/2rxKrG4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)