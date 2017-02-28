BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:
* Mithra concludes exclusive license and supply agreement with Mayne Pharma for myring marketing in the United States
* Under the terms of the agreement, Mayne Pharma will pay milestones of at least 10 million euros ($10.59 million) following approval by US (FDA)
* Mithra will produce Myring for Mayne Pharma in its Research, Development and Production Center (Mithra CDMO)
* Under the terms of the agreement, Mithra will receive 2.4 million euros upon signing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.