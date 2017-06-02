BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei

June 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Heavy's center may also design vessels ordered for Imabari or Namura - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engineers at various shipyards to be brought under new vessel, marine technology center in yokohama as of July 1 - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' new vessel & marine technology center will also tie up with peers like imabari shipbuilding, namura shipbuilding - Nikkei ‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2smOX7g)