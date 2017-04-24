FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with Nissan Motor- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei-

* Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with those of controlling shareholder Nissan Motor- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor will join forces in Thailand on delivering finished vehicles to vendors, as well transporting parts- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors hopes to reap 40 billion yen a year from synergies starting in fiscal 2018, while Nissan is aiming for 60 billion yen- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

