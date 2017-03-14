BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors to unify personnel, organizational structures with those of Nissan - Nikkei

March 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Motors to unify personnel, organizational structures with those of capital-tie-up partner Nissan, changes will take effect April 1 - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors to speed up decision-making, company will cut its corporate officer positions by 30 percent to 27 - Nikkei

* In fiscal 2017, Mitsubishi Motors Corp hopes to improve earnings by generating synergies worth 25 billion yen ($218 million) with Nissan - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2lXvXwA) Further company coverage: