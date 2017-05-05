BRIEF-India's Themis Medicare March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 16 million rupees versus profit 32.1 million rupees year ago
May 5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:
* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp says will offer co-pay assistance for commercially insured patients to help reduce their out-of-pocket costs
* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corp says RADICAVA to treat patients with als will cost $1,086 per infusion, $11,194 per dosage cycle
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
* Says co's unit plans to use 31.0 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in a Yunnan-based medical firm and will inject 6 million yuan in it after acquisition