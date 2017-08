March 3 (Reuters) - Mitula Group Ltd

* Mitula group expands fashion vertical / acquires Kleding BV

* Acquires Kleding BV in Netherlands

* Kleding BV's ceo ,Peter Langenkamp,will continue to run business

* Kleding BV was acquired for EUR10.0m (AUD13.7m)in cash and 1.0m Mitula group shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: