May 25 (Reuters) - MiX Telematics Ltd:

* Approved, on May 23, a share repurchase programme of up to R270 million under which co may repurchase its ordinary shares, including ADRs

* Repurchase programme will extend from May 29, 2017 unless and until discontinued by board or date when R270 million limit is exhausted