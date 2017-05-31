BRIEF-Miyoshi Limited announces proposed placement of up to 45 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co

May 31 (Reuters) - Miyoshi Limited

* Proposed Placement Of Up To 45 mln New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of Miyoshi Limited

* Entered into a placement agreement with Cimb Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as placement agent

* Co intends to utilise 35 percent of net proceeds to support new business investments and acquisitions

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of up to s$3.1 million

* Co to offer by way of private placement up to 45 million new ordinary shares in co at an issue price of s$0.068 for each placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)