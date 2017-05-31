FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Miyoshi Limited announces proposed placement of up to 45 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
May 31, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Miyoshi Limited announces proposed placement of up to 45 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Miyoshi Limited

* Proposed Placement Of Up To 45 mln New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of Miyoshi Limited

* Entered into a placement agreement with Cimb Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as placement agent

* Co intends to utilise 35 percent of net proceeds to support new business investments and acquisitions

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of up to s$3.1 million

* Co to offer by way of private placement up to 45 million new ordinary shares in co at an issue price of s$0.068 for each placement share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.