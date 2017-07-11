July 11 Mizuho Medy Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 20 to July 25

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

