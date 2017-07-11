BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
July 11 Mizuho Medy Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 20 to July 25
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kGVpyf
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations