South Africa's Steinhoff Q1 sales up 45 pct on M&A
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 24 Mk Restaurant Group Pcl:
* FY net profit 2.01 billion baht versus 1.86 billion baht
* FY total revenue 15.50 billion baht versus 14.92 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 28 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products:
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago