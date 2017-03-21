BRIEF-MKB posted HUF 9.5 bln after-tax profit in 2016 after big loss in 2015

March 21 (Reuters) -

Hungary's MKB posted HUF 9.5 billion after-tax profit in 2016 versus HUF 76.4 billion loss in 2015

* Capital adequacy ratio rose to 12.04 pct in 2016 from 11.28 pct in 2015

* Non performing loans dropped to 12 pct from 20 percent of loan portfolio

* performing loan stock increased by 23 pct from 2015

* MKB Bank was sold by the state in 2016 after reorganisation

* The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making MKB after the government bought it from Germany's BayernLB in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Krisztina Than)